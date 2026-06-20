IUML quits DMK alliance in TN, future political alignments to be decided ahead of polls

Chennai: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday announced its decision to withdraw from the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political development in the state following the 2026 Assembly elections and the formation of the TVK-led government.

The decision was taken at the party’s general council meeting, where 14 resolutions were adopted. Among them was a resolution formally ending the IUML’s association with the DMK alliance.

Party leaders indicated that future electoral partnerships would be decided later, particularly when bye-elections and local body polls are announced.

The move comes in the backdrop of the dramatic political changes witnessed in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections held on April 23, 2026.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies was conducted in a single phase, with the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK alliance, BJP and other parties in the fray.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) contested independently, while PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and former Chief Minister V.K. Sasikala joined hands and fought the election together.

The election witnessed a fiercely-contested multi-cornered battle across the state. More than 4,000 candidates, including nominees of major political parties and independents, contested the polls.

When the votes were counted, TVK emerged as the single-largest party in its maiden electoral outing, winning 108 seats.

The DMK-led alliance secured 73 seats, while the AIADMK alliance finished third with 53 seats.

Although TVK fell short of the halfway mark in the 234-member Assembly, it subsequently formed the government with the support of several parties that had contested as part of the DMK alliance, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the CPI, CPI(M) and the IUML.

The coalition later proved its majority during a trust vote in the Assembly.

The IUML had contested the Assembly elections as part of the DMK alliance and won two seats.

One of its legislators, A.M. Shahjahan, currently serves as a minister in the TVK-led government.

Party leaders said the present political situation no longer justified continuing in the DMK alliance.

While formally severing ties with the DMK, the IUML has kept its options open regarding future alliances, saying decisions on political alignments would be taken at an appropriate time ahead of upcoming electoral contests.