Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee questions security in Bengal after man held with weapon outside Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday raised concerns over security measures in West Bengal following Friday night’s incident when an individual was allegedly held with arms outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, soon after the TMC General Secretary landed in Kolkata.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress MP said, “Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go.”

Banerjee further alleged that Friday night’s incident had not received adequate attention from sections of the mainstream media. “You are unlikely to see this story covered adequately by the mainstream media,” Banerjee said in the same post.

It may be noted that Abhishek Banerjee had travelled to Delhi on Friday to meet with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla where he reportedly challenged the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the National Citizens’ Party of India (NCPI).

On Saturday, TMC MP Derek O’Brien also alleged that a BJP supporter was standing at the exit of Kolkata airport with a firearm at the time when he and Banerjee were getting out of the airport on Friday night.

Sharing a video of the person outside the airport exit gate being escorted away by Trinamool supporters, the TMC MP suspected that it might have been an attempt to murder Abhishek Banerjee.

“BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?”, O’Brien wrote on X.

In another post, the Trinamool MP had shared a video uploaded by the Trinamool’s official handle on Friday night, saying that the person was nabbed by women supporters of the party.

He also questioned the West Bengal Police for allowing such a thing to happen.

“Minutes before @abhishekaitc along with @KBanerjee_AITC and I walked out of Kolkata airport at around 9.45 P.M. tonight (Friday). Armed man at exit. Nabbed by women supporters of TMC. Bengal Police? Videos say it all,” O’Brien asked.

In the video shared by the X account of the Trinamool Congress, the video shows the accused being surrounded by women, while some people physically hold him.

On Friday, the Trinamool alleged that the incident was a state-sponsored attempt to eliminate a political opponent, while also questioning the state of law and order under the Chief Ministership of Suvendu Adhikari.