IYC stages protest seeking probe against Narendra Tomar’s son

New Delhi: Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the ED office over the silence of the agency in connection with the alleged monetary transactions of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son.

Hundreds of IYC workers led by its national president Srinivas BV raised slogans against the ED outside its office.

However, the Delhi Police personnel soon detained them. Srinivas BV wondered that after the revelations in the case of Devendra Singh Tomar, son of the Union Minister “what is the ED waiting for now”?

He said: “The video of Narendra Singh Tomar’s son has surfaced in front of everyone today, in which he is talking about crores of rupees. All the BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh are involved in corruption, but PM Narendra Modi does not get them investigated, why?”

He also said that out of all the actions taken by ED since 2014 till now, 95 per cent of these actions have been taken against opposition leaders.

“In the last 5 years, many big raids took place on media houses and journalists, but Narendra Singh Tomar’s son is doing dealings worth hundred of crores. The ED, CBI and the I-T are missing,” he said.

The IYC leader said that the Election Commission should take suo motu cognizance of this video and take action. “There should be a judicial inquiry into this matter by a retired judge of the Supreme Court. Narendra Singh Tomar should be removed from the post. A case of money laundering should be registered and the ED, IT, the CBI should take action,” he added.

The protest in the national capital came a day after another video clip surfaced showing Union Minister Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar allegedly discussing transactions worth “hundreds of crores”, mounting trouble for the ruling BJP ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The latest video is said to be the second clip of the same video that surfaced a couple of weeks back.

Even as the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, the Congress, however, missed no time to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the matter.

The fresh clip of the viral video shows Devendra Singh discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The person talking on the other side of the phone call can be heard telling Devendra Singh that the CA of some unknown person from Chandigarh will tell them every month whether it is Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore.