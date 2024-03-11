J P Hegde to Join Congress on March 12

Udupi: K Jayaprakash Hegde who worked as chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has decided to join the Indian National Congress officially on March 12 at 4 pm in Bengaluru.

Confirming the news of Joining, JP Hegde said to Mangalorean.com, “After discussing with my family members and friends I have decided to join Congress on Tuesday”.

Hegde contested from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat in 2009 on the Congress ticket and lost to D V Sadananda Gowda of the BJP. He got another chance in the 2012 by-election, necessitated by the resignation of Sadananda Gowda, and defeated V Sunil Kumar of the BJP. In the 2014 general elections, he lost to Shobha Karandlaje.

The Congress expelled Hegde after he contested as an independent candidate against the party’s candidate Prathapchandra Shetty in the Council elections. Later, Hegde joined the BJP and became the chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is planning to filed J P Hegde as candidate from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.