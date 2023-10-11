Jaagruthi Adka’s Achievements in Philately & Numismatics makes St Aloysius PUC Proud



Mangaluru: Miss Jaagruthi Nithin Adka of St Aloysius Pre-University College has won the Vermeil Medal in the recently held 39th Asian International Stamp Exhibition -Taipei 2023 held at Taiwan, China

Ms. Jaagruthi Nithin Adka, an exceptional youth philatelist and numismatist, with many other talents is the daughter of Nithin Kumar S Adka and Mrs. Roopa Nithin Adka. With a keen interest in philately and numismatics Jaagruthi started participating in district, state, national, and international philatelic exhibitions by the age of 13, amassing numerous medals and recognitions both in India and worldwide.

Jaagruthi achieved remarkable success at the prestigious international Philatelic competition, PIPEX 2023, held in Oregon, USA from May 5th to 7th. Her outstanding contributions earned her the distinguished large vermeil prize, the highest award in the youth class category. In addition, she received the first-place AAPE I Youth award and the youth grand award, further acknowledging her extraordinary skills in the field of philately.

Jaagruthi’s passion for philately and numismatics encompasses a wide range of subjects, including stamps, postal stationary, coins, and Republic India Paper money. She particularly specializes in Olympic games through philately, showcasing her extensive collection of exhibits related to the Olympic games and their history. Her diverse collection includes Post-Independence Indian Stamps, Greeting envelopes, Rakhi covers, Meghdoot cards, Greeting telegrams, ILC, British India coins, Paper currency, and coins of the Republic India, among others.

Jaagruthi is an esteemed member of several esteemed organizations dedicated to philately, including The Royal Philatelic Society, London (RPSL), The American Philatelic Society (APS), Karnataka Philatelic Society (KPS), Dakshina Kannada Philatelic and Numismatic Association (DAKAPANA), Baroda Philatelic Society, Madurai Philatelic and Numismatic Association (MAPNA), South India Philatelists’ Association (SIPA), Ananthapuri Philatelic Association, Prayag Philatelic Society, and Sports Philatelists International.

RECOGNITIONS & ACHIEVEMENTS :

In recognition of her exceptional exhibit at Rakshapex 2020 held in Bengaluru, Jaagruthi was featured in a special article by The Hindu after winning first place. She was also awarded the prestigious Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana scholarship from the Department of Post for the year 2019-20. Furthermore, the Archaeological Department (Government of Karnataka) felicitated her for her exhibit on EURO coins displayed at Venkatappa Art Gallery, Bengaluru, on Children’s day.

Her remarkable achievements have earned her a place in the recently released LIMCA BOOK OF RECORDS (2022-2023) and UNIQUE BOOK OF RECORDS, where she set two unique records. Additionally, she participated in the national-level philatelic exhibition conducted by India Post, AMRITPEX 2023, held in New Delhi, where she was honoured with the Vermeil and Best in Youth class awards by the Department of Post.

Apart from her involvement in philately, Jaagruthi is a NCC cadet corporal in 1 KAR air SQD NCC, troop no.15, group B, Karnataka and Goa directorate. She holds a DAN 1 black belt in Shito-ryu karate and has excelled as a district and state-level karate and kata champion, as well as a state-level kickboxing champion. Her passion for Bharatanatyam led her to complete her Gandharva exams. During her free time, Jaagruthi enjoys playing the keyboard, swimming, and skating. She is also an avid reader with interests in mythological stories and novels.

The management, staff and students of SAPUC congratulate Jaagruthi for her success and contributions and wish her the very best in her future endeavors!