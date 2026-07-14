Jammu court issues non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, says custodial interrogation necessary

Jammu: In a major development in the Pahalgam terror attack case, a Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed on the application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying that arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary.

The warrant was issued after the NIA named him as the mastermind in a supplementary chargesheet filed this month.

The special court in its order said that in the matter of Application U/s 75 of BNSS for issuance of a non-bailable warrant against accused Hafiz Saeed: “The instant application has been presented before this court by AIO NIA Inspector Arun Sharma for issuance of non-bailable warrant U/s 75 of BNSS against absconding accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Hafiz Muhammad Sahib alias Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid alias Hafiz Mohammad alias Hafiz Saeed alias Hafez Mohammad Saeed alias Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed alias Mohammad Sayed alias Muhammad Saeed (A-8) involved in case RC No.02/2025/NIA/JMU whose supplementary chargesheet has been filed in the court.”

“Accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed @ Hafiz Muhammad Sahib @ Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid @ Hafiz Mohammad @ Hafiz Saeed @ Hafez Mohammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed @ Mohammad Sayed @ Muhammad Saeed S/o Kamal-ud-Din R/o Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan, who is also a designated terrorist vide UAPA 1967, is founder of Proscribed terrorist organization LeT, is operating from Pakistan. Accused is deliberately evading his arrest and NIA prays for issuance of open dated non-bailable warrant against him to initiate further proceedings in the matter and to take legal action against him at any further investigation.:

The court said it had heard the Additional Investigating Officer (AIO) of the NIA and gone through the contents of the application. “Arrest and custodial interrogation of the said accused are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation,” it said.

“As such, a non-bailable warrant of arrest is issued against the accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed @ Hafiz Muhammad Sahib @ Hafiz Mohaddad Sayid @ Hafiz Mohammad @ Hafiz Saeed @ Hafez Mohammad Saeed @ Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed @ Mohammad Sayed @ Muhammad Saeed, son of Kamal-ud-Din, resident of Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan and is forwarded to DIG NIA, Jammu, for execution under law and procedure prescribed,” the court ordered.

“The application is disposed of and consigned to record after due compilation,” the court order said.

Twenty-six people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The NIA filed the first chargesheet in December 2025.