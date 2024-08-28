Jay Shah: The transformative leader of Indian cricket set for global stage

Mumbai: From starting as a young administrator in Gujarat to becoming one of the most influential figures in global cricket, Jay Shah has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the sport, in India and at the global level. On Tuesday, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah, who has served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

His rise to prominence as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and Chairman of the Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&C) Committee at the International Cricket Council (ICC) reflects his ability to steer cricket towards a prosperous and inclusive future.

Jay Shah’s journey began at the grassroots level in 2009 when he started working with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad (CBCA), a part of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). It was here that Shah first demonstrated his administrative acumen, passion for cricket, and forward-thinking approach.

In 2013, his efforts were recognised with his appointment as the Joint Secretary of the GCA. At the time, Gujarat cricket was in a transitional phase, lacking the infrastructure and pathways to consistently develop top-level talent.

Shah’s tenure saw a renewed focus on creating better facilities, enhancing coaching programs, and initiating talent-scouting initiatives. His ability to nurture talent from the grassroots and his commitment to building a sustainable cricket ecosystem laid the foundation for Gujarat to become a competitive force in domestic cricket. The improvements during his tenure highlighted his core administrative principles: modernising infrastructure, creating inclusive pathways for talent, and fostering a winning mindset.

One of Shah’s most significant contributions to the GCA was his instrumental role in the redevelopment of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The vision behind the project was not just to create the world’s largest cricket stadium but to build a comprehensive cricketing hub.

The revamped stadium, with a seating capacity of 1,32,000, set new standards for cricket infrastructure globally. From top-tier facilities for players and officials to an enhanced spectator experience, every aspect was meticulously planned under Shah’s guidance. The success of this project was a testament to Shah’s ability to think big and execute plans that leave a lasting impact.

In 2019, Shah’s expertise was recognised at a national level when he was appointed as the Secretary of the BCCI. His entry into one of the most powerful roles in world cricket came at a time when the BCCI was regaining control after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) oversight. Shah quickly established himself as a leader focused on bringing operational efficiency and structural reform to the board.

His approach was data-driven, leveraging analytics to inform decision-making across all levels. Under his leadership, transparency and communication improved significantly within the BCCI. Shah’s tenure also saw a focus on making the board more professional in its dealings, with streamlined processes ensuring smooth operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges for global sports, and cricket was no exception. However, under Shah’s decisive leadership, the BCCI successfully conducted the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 within a bio-secure bubble in the UAE and in 2021 under strict protocols in India.

His efforts ensured that Indian cricket remained financially strong, even as other sporting organisations struggled worldwide. The resilience of Indian cricket during this period was a direct reflection of Shah’s ability to navigate crises while keeping the momentum going.

In January 2021, Shah was elected as President of the ACC. His tenure has been marked by efforts to expand the reach of cricket across Asia, focusing particularly on emerging cricketing nations. Shah’s vision for Asian cricket includes building stronger cricket ecosystems in associate nations and enhancing the competitiveness of the game across the continent. Recognizing his contributions, ACC members unanimously re-elected him in 2024, a rare extension that speaks volumes about the trust he has earned.

In his role as Chairman of the F&C Committee at the ICC, Shah has had a significant influence on the global cricketing landscape. His insights into governance, finance, and commercial affairs have been crucial in shaping strategies that ensure cricket’s financial robustness and expand its global reach.

Shah’s contributions have also been central to the exponential growth of the IPL. Under his leadership, the league has become a global sporting phenomenon. The 2022 IPL media rights auction saw record-breaking bids, making the IPL the world’s second-most-valued sporting league in terms of per-match value. Shah’s ability to secure lucrative broadcast deals and sponsorship agreements has solidified the IPL’s position as a financial powerhouse.

A strong advocate for inclusivity, Shah has been instrumental in bridging the gender pay gap in Indian cricket. His landmark move to equalise match fees for male and female cricketers marked a significant step towards gender parity. Moreover, the launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) under his leadership has provided a platform for women’s cricket to flourish, mirroring the success of the IPL.