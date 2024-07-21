Jayant Chaudhary criticises Yogi govt’s nameplate order for Kanwar Yarta

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday criticised the Yogi government over its nameplate order directing all eateries and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owner’s name, saying that connecting the issue with religion is “not appropriate.”

“Neither the person who is carrying the Kanwar nor the person who is serving them is identified by the caste or religion. Connecting this with the religion is not appropriate,” the MoS said.

He added that the UP government didn’t think about this decision wisely. “They just took the decision and stuck to it. There is still time for the government to change the decision,” he said while addressing an event in Muzaffarnagar.

Expressing his opposition to the decision, he sarcastically suggested that soon, people might have to “start writing their names on kurtas to meet and greet others.”

While the BJP leaders across the country have appreciated the UP government’s decision, several opposition leaders have condemned it for creating a divide among the communities.

As per the directives of the state government, all the food outlets, eateries and food joints across the state will have to put up a “nameplate” displaying the names of owners/proprietors and staff members. This has been done to maintain the “purity of faith” for Hindu devotees who undertake the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan.

As per the order, those found selling products with Halal certification along the Yatra route will also face penal action.