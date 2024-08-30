Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti to Confer George Fernandes Memorial National Award 2024 on ‘Metro Man’ Dr. E. Sreedharan

Mumbai: The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (NGO) will confer the George Fernandes Memorial National Award 2024 on Dr. E. Sreedharan, the ‘Metro Man’ of India, on September 5th at 5 pm at Bantara Bhavana, Mumbai.

Dr. E. Sreedharan

The award function will be inaugurated by Hon’ble V. Somanna, Union Minister of State Railways & Jal Shakti – Govt. of India, Chief Guest and Key Note Address by Suresh Prabhu Former Union Minister with 10 Cabinet Portfolios Well-known Parliamentarian, in the presence of Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty Founder of the Samiti, the function will be presided by L. V. Amin, President of Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti. Gopal Shetty, Former Member of Parliament, Mumbai North, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Member of Parliament – Udupi, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament – Mangalore (DK), Narayana Gouda, Ex-Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Karnataka and Thonse Ananda M. Shetty, CMD – Organic Industries Ltd. are the Chief Guests.

Guests of Honour are Praveen Bhoja Shetty, President – Bunts Sangha Mumbai, Dr. Suresh S. Rao, President – BSKB Association, Mumbai, Harish G. Amin, President – Billawara Association, Mumbai, Lt. Gen. Amb. Dr. David Frank Fernandes, NRI Vice President of the Samiti and Dharmapal U. Devadiga President – Vishwa Devadiga Maha Mandala. Hon’ble President of the Samiti Padmavibhushana Dr. B. M. Hegde, Hon. Gen. Secretary, Mundkur Surendra Salian, President – Udupi and D K District D. R, Raju, Vice Presidents P. Dhananjaya Shetty, Nithyanand D. Kotian, CA. I. R. Shetty, G. T. Acharya, Chandrashekar R. Belchada, Hiriadka Mohandas, K. L. Bangera, Dr. R. K. Shetty, Adv. R. M. Bhandary, Girish B. Salian, Jitendra Gowda and Dr. Frank Fernandes, Hon. Secretaries Ravi S. Devadiga, Harry Sequeira and Devadas Kulal, Hon. Treasurer Tulsidas L. Amin, Hon. Jt. Treasurers Sadanand Acharya and Thonse Sanjeeva Poojary, Past Presidents Adv. Prakash L. Shetty, Vishwanath Mada, Harish Kumar Shetty, Dharmapal U. Devadiga, Dist. Vice Presidents Jagadish Adhikari, Ramachandra Baikampady, Felix D’Souza, Adv. Mohiddin Mundkur, Hon. Secretary Prof. Shankar, Hon. Jt. Secretary, Surendra Mendon, Shekhar Gujjarabettu, Members Dr. Prabhakar Shetty Bola, M. N. Karkera, Dayasagar Chowta, Shyam N. Shetty, Virar Shankar Shetty, Karunakar Hejmadi, Balakrishna Bhandary, Vasu S. Devadiga, Dr. Surendrakumar Hegde, Dr. Thonse Vijaykumar Shetty, Ramanand Rao, Ramachandra Ganiga, Uttam Shettigar, Srinivas Saphalya, Chitrapu K. M. Kotian, Rakesh Bhandary Jayaprakash Kamath, Adv. Shashidhar Kaup, CS Ganesh S. Shetty and special invitees of the samiti H. Arunkumar President – Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali, Aikala Harish Shetty – President – Federation of World Bunts, Ravish G. Acharya, President – The Karnataka Vishwakarma Association, Raje Gowda, President – Vokkaligara Sangha Maharashtra, K. C. Shetty – Chairman – Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce, N. T. Poojary – Chairman – Billawa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pravin N. Devadiga – President – Devadiga Sangha, Srinivas Saphalya – President – Saphalya Seva Sangha, Ranjith S. Bhandary, President – Bhandary Seva Samiti, Udaya Adhikari – Vice President, Akhila Karnataka Jain Sangha, Adv. Prabhakar Shetty – President – Bunts Law Forum, Virar Shankar Shetty, President – Federation of Hotel & Restaurants Associations Maharashtra, CA Surendra K. Shetty – President – Bombay Bunts Association, Rajesh Shetty – President – JAVAB, Raghu A. Moolya – President – Kulala Sangha, B. V. Rao – President – Ganiga Samaja, Uttam Shettigar, President – Padmashali Samaja Seva Sangha, Manoj Hegde – President – Heggade Seva Sangha, Krishna N. Uchil – President – Thiya Samaj, CA Vijay Kunder, President – Rajaka Sangha, John Mathew, Chairman – Christian Chamber of Commerce, Surya Poojary, President – Kundapura Billawa Sangha also be present in the award function.

Dr. E. Sreedharan, a renowned engineer and technocrat, is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the development of India’s metro rail infrastructure.

The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, an NGO working for the development of Undivided Dakshina Kannada, has been conferring the George Fernandes Memorial National Award annually to recognize exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to society.