JD-S introduced reservation benefits: Former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said on Saturday that JD-S introduced reservation benefits.

“We were the ones who introduced reservation benefits for social justice and the underprivileged in the state. However, today, Congress is enjoying its benefits,” he said while speaking at a Women’s Day celebration organised at the JD-S state office, JP Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“They have presented the budget. I will not say a word about it now. I will speak when the time is right. However, they talk about social justice. We were the ones who introduced reservation benefits for the weaker sections in this state. But now, it has worked in favour of the Congress party,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered women. We stand with him and have no fear. At least 50 women’s gatherings should be held across the state. Even if I have to beg for funds, I will ensure it happens. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (his son) and I will participate in these events. We need to inform people about the work we have done for this land. We must also educate them about those who enjoy power without doing anything for the people. In the coming years, at least 80 women must contest from our party for the Assembly elections. I want to see this happen in my lifetime. Modi has implemented many programs for women’s empowerment, and the Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed in Parliament,” said the former Prime Minister.

He urged party members to work together for the party’s growth, visit every district, connect with workers, and strengthen the organisation under their leadership. “I, too, will travel everywhere. Under Nikhil’s leadership, the youth must build the party,” he said, instilling confidence in the party workers and leaders.

“Let us not celebrate Women’s Day just once a year, but honour it every day in our hearts. Today, we are holding an event in the presence of Deve Gowda at the party office. I understand the sacrifices women have made for the party. My grandfather, Deve Gowda, travelled across the state to build the party, and I can only imagine the sacrifices my grandmother must have made,” said Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

“I have lost three elections at a young age. Ups and downs are part of elections. If we have good intentions, we will achieve our goals. With the blessings of God and Deve Gowda, I will travel across the state and strengthen the party. India is progressing in all sectors. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is on its way to becoming the third-largest economic power in the world. His ten years of governance should be appreciated by everyone. Today, India has earned great global recognition, and Modi is the reason for it. Deve Gowda took a bold step by introducing 33 per cent reservation for women. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha at that time. However, in the Lok Sabha, it failed due to a lack of support from the RJD and Samajwadi Party, which were part of his government. Had it passed back then, women’s reservations would have been implemented long ago. Now, Modi has successfully passed it. That is true women empowerment,” Nikhil said, criticising the Congress government’s approach.

At the Women’s Day celebration, former MLA and wife of Union Minister Kumaraswamy, Anita Kumaraswamy strongly criticized D.K. Suresh, former MP and younger brother of Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

“When I was the MLA of Ramanagara, I faced many challenges. Some people did not allow the formation of Harohalli taluk. Files were deliberately blocked in Vidhana Soudha,” she alleged, directing her criticism at Congress leaders.

“Some people did not even know where Ramanagara was, yet they gave fiery speeches. They questioned what our contribution to Ramanagara was. How was Ramanagara before, and how is it now? We see the development that has taken place. The credit for this goes to Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, and myself. Congress’ contribution is zero,” she said, launching a veiled attack on D.K. Suresh without naming him.