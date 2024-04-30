JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson over sex scandal row: Kumaraswamy



Shivamogga: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the decision of suspending Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, has already been taken by his party.

The decision was taken by JD(S) after an alleged sex scandal involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna started doing several rounds in his parliamentary constituency of Hassan.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga, Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress is conspiring to make it (sex scandal) a big issue. The decision is already made and it has to be discussed in the core committee to be held in Hubballi. The decision is likely to be announced on Tuesday.”

“I had requested former Prime Minister and father H.D. Deve Gowda in this regard. The decision to expel him (Prajwal Revanna) has been made on Sunday already,” he reiterated.

“It is not the question of the Deve Gowda family. Do not drag me or Deve Gowda into it. This is the question of an individual, it is not about the family,” Kumaraswamy added.

“The guilty should be punished. Prajwal Revanna’s family is separated. If it would have come to my notice, I would have avoided the embarrassment. I can’t keep track of where one goes during the day,” the former Chief Minister said.

“At the same time, let the probe be conducted against the persons, who circulated lakhs of pen drives containing the sex videos. It is said that the case is an old one,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar criticised the BJP for not making its stand clear over the issue of Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal, adding that “they (BJP) can’t beat around the bush”.

“There is no connection between the sex scandal and the Congress. But, BJP which has an alliance with JD-S is answerable. The BJP and NDA should make their stand clear over the case of Prajwal Revanna,” Shivakumar said.



