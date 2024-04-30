JD(S) suspends ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna



Hubballi: The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Prajwal Revanna, the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s grandson, over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

Speaking to reporters here, former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy said that if he is proven guilty in the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Prajwal Revanna would be expelled permanently from the party.

The decision was taken in the core committee meeting of the JD(S) held in Hubballi city. The Core Committee Chairperson, JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda stated that the suspension of Prajwal Revanna was made as per the decision of the party. “The decision has been conveyed to the National President H.D. Deve Gowda and he has also been requested to take a call on expelling Prajwal Revanna,” he said.

Kumaraswamy lashed out at the state government for dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name into the matter. “Why is the Congress government taking Prime Minister Modi’s name here? Let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah be reminded about the tragedy his family suffered. Prime Minister Modi had protected the respect of his family then. This is the gift he is giving to Prime Minister Modi for protecting the honour of his family,” Kumaraswamy stated without giving details.

The pen drive containing the sex videos of hundreds of women allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna came into circulation three days before the first phase of polling on April 26. Following the complaint to the State Women’s Commission in this regard, the state government formed an SIT to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has left the country and is in an undisclosed location. His father JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna has said that “no matter where he is, if the SIT summons him, he will attend the probe”. The matter has taken a political turn ahead of the second phase of polling in Karnataka scheduled on May 7 for 14 Lok Sabha seats.



