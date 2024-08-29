JD(U) leader receives death threat, Bihar Police launch probe

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader and former MLC Manorama Devi received death threats through speed posts in Bihar’s Gaya, officials said here on Thursday.

Threatening letters were addressed to Devi and her son, Rakesh Ranjan, also known as Rocky Yadav. An FIR was filed at the Rampur police station, and the police have launched an investigation.

According to reports, two envelopes arrived at the residence of the JD(U) leader via speed post in the past few days. Upon opening the envelopes, it was discovered that both contained death threats directed at Manorama Devi and her elder son, Rakesh Ranjan. The letters also mentioned the possibility of a major explosion.

Manorama Devi stated in the FIR that on August 26, two envelopes were delivered through a speed post, with one bearing her name and the other her son’s. The letters were received by a house employee, Ajay Sharma, and opened by her personal assistant, Ravindra Kumar. After reading the contents, Kumar informed them that the letters contained threats to their lives and a warning of a significant explosion.

The threatening letters were traced using the track IDs EF 434191 177 IN and 434191115 IN, revealing that they were posted from Patna GPO on August 24. The sender’s name was listed as Sushil Kumar, with an address in Saket Puri Bahadurpur, Rajendra Nagar, Patna. The threatening letters and their envelopes have been included in the FIR.

“We have demanded that the authorities review CCTV footage from the post office to identify and apprehend the sender. Examining the footage could help trace the person who sent the letter and potentially uncover the leader of the group involved in issuing these threats,” Manorma Devi said.

Rampur police station inspector Dinesh Bahadur Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, confirmed that the investigation is underway and assured that the case will be resolved soon.