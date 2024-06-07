Jennifer Aniston never imagined ‘Friends’ would be such a huge success

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who found international fame as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, said that she “never thought” the sitcom would become such a huge success and still be popular 30 years on from its debut.

Speaking during an interview at Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Aniston said: “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine.

Aniston starred alongside names such as Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54, in the show.

“And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court(eney Cox) last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really — it’s a family forever.”

‘Friends’ ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004, and Aniston reminisced about that on the day the first episode premiered, she and Perry went to play a prank on Kudrow, who was getting her hair coloured in a nearby salon, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa (Kudrow) was getting her hair coloured.

“So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink — and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday.”