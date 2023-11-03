Jennifer Lopez says being with Ben Affleck makes her feel ‘more beautiful’ than ever

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her actor husband Ben Affleck wants her to understand her worth and know her value.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” she told ‘Vogue’.

The ‘Marry Me’ star went on to say that she has come to a stage in life where she loves every part of herself “unapologetically”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Lopez’s happy comments about her beau come after the stylish pair attended their friend Pia Miller’s birthday celebrations in Los Angeles late last month.

They arrived arm-in-arm and sported big grins at the party. As per ‘People’, the couple also enjoyed a night out together at a Los Angeles Club on October 17.

Lopez wore a white 70’s teddy bear-style coat and wide-leg jeans, while Affleck was dressed in an all-black suit in the evening.

The stars also celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary back in August.

“One year ago today”, JLo wrote as she shared photos from the pair’s second wedding ceremony in Georgia on Instagram.

Their Georgia ceremony followed the pair officially tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed,” she added in her caption, quoting the lyrics of her song ‘Dear Ben Part II’ from her upcoming album ‘This Is Me…Now’.

Lopez shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple were previously engaged in 2002 but called off their planned ceremony the following year. They reconciled in 2021.

