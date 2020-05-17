Spread the love



















Jeppu Patna Area Sealed Down After COVID-19 Positive Case Reported

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Roopesh using her power as delegated chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) 2005 by G.O. No. RD 157 TNR 2020 and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 26, 30 and 34 of N DMA 2005, issued under the epidemic disease act 1987 by the state government has declared the (Specific area of Jeppu Patna, Jeppinaniogaru Village, Mangaluru Taluk as shown in the sketch) as an Active Containment Zone for patient no P-1094, who is COVID-19 positive.

The Containment area is bound by the Following Boundaries:

No. of residential houses = 48 (Forty-Eight)

No. of Shops/Offices/Schools=3 (Three) Shops=2, Offices – Nil, Schools- 1)

Total Population = 205 (Two Hundred and Five)

Further, Buffer Zone will be an area of 5 km around this containment zone bound by:

No. of residential houses= 32,500 (Thirty Two Thousand Five Hundred)

No. of Shops/Offices= 983 (Nine Hundred and Eighty-Three) Shops=925, Offices=581

Total Population= 1,45,500 (One Lakh Forty-Five Thousand Five Hundred)



The rough sketch of both Containment and Buffer Zone is attached with this notification.

For effective implementation of COVED-19 control measures, Executive Engineers – 3. Mangaluru City Corporation, Mangaluru is appointed as the Incident Commander who will be the overall in-charge of the Containment Zone. The Incident Commander will take the necessary action as specified in containment zone notification referred above.

