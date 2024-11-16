Jhansi fire: Rahul questions state govt’s ‘negligence’, demands stern action against culprits

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded detailed investigation into the Jhansi hospital fire that resulted in death of 10 infants and also called for strict legal action against the culprits.

The Congress MP shared a video of grieving and wailing parents, who lost their newborn and questioned the alleged negligence of state government and administration.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Rahul wrote, “Such tragic incidents happening one after another in Uttar Pradesh raise many serious questions about the negligence of the government and the administration.”

He further said, “The government should ensure that the injured children get the best possible treatment. Also, this tragic incident should be investigated immediately and strict legal action should be taken against the culprits.”

Rahul also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed deep sorrow over the death of 10 infants in the fire that broke out at Jhani’s Laxmibai hospital, last night.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident at the Jhansi Medical College.

Taking to social media platform X, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “The news of the death of innocent babies in the fire at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heartbreaking tragedy. May God give their families the strength to bear this sorrow. We demand a thorough investigation into the causes of this accident and strict legal action against those guilty of such negligence.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her grief, stating, “Shocking news has emerged from Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives due to a fire in the NICU. Words of condolence and solace feel inadequate in the face of such a great tragedy. We stand firmly with the families and parents in this difficult time.”

The fire, possibly due to a short circuit, broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward, and several infants trapped were rescued.