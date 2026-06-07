Jill Biden recalls flurry of dietary requests ahead of PM Modi’s 2023 state dinner

Washington: Former US First Lady Jill Biden has revealed that White House officials faced a flurry of last-minute dietary requests ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state dinner in June 2023, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the Biden administration’s most high-profile diplomatic events.

In her memoir View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Biden describes the complexities of organising state dinners and says even months of planning could not prevent unexpected challenges.

“At the India state dinner in June 2023, we thought we’d be safe with a vegetarian menu, but there were dozens of last-minute requests for vegan, dairy-free, and garlic-free meals,” Biden writes.

“The kitchen had its hands full adjusting plates to meet the guests’ needs.”

The India dinner was one of several state events hosted by the Biden White House. Biden writes that every detail, from flowers and decorations to menus and seating charts, required careful attention.

“As First Lady, you must make dozens of choices—every colour, every flower, every course,” she writes. “Everything is scripted down to the minute, and every decision is sure to be dissected both by guests and by the press.”

She credits White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo with helping manage the demanding schedule of hundreds of annual White House events.

“We hosted several hundred events a year at the White House,” Biden writes, ranging from “a small military retirement party or a Make-A-Wish child visit to state dinners for hundreds of people in formal dress.”

The former First Lady also describes the physical toll of greeting large numbers of guests.

“At larger events, the photo lines were typically three hundred people plus. I developed terrible wrist pain from shaking so many hands a day,” she writes.

“There were times when to keep going I’d have to run upstairs and plunge my hand into a bucket of ice (a trick Hillary Clinton taught me).”

Biden says President Joe Biden’s fondness for lengthy conversations often complicated efforts to keep events on schedule.

“We tried to move things along quickly, but Joe, as I’ve said before, wanted to talk to everyone for hours,” she writes.

According to Biden, guest management could sometimes prove as challenging as diplomatic protocol.

“Some people are mad that they can’t bring their whole families,” she writes. “Others arrive in the room and decide that their table doesn’t have enough star power, then have the audacity to switch place cards.”

“The power plays amaze me,” she adds.

The memoir also reveals how cultural considerations shaped planning decisions. Biden writes that when selecting outfits for state dinners, her team worked with designers to ensure cultural sensitivity.

“We worked with designers to find something culturally appropriate—so, no white if the country we’re hosting is India, China, or Japan, as white symbolizes death in those cultures,” she writes.

State dinners are among the most prestigious diplomatic tools available to a US president. They are used to honour visiting heads of government and state while showcasing American culture, hospitality and diplomatic priorities.