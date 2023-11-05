J&K DGP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to perpetrators of terror attacks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP R.R. Swain on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anybody giving specific information about the perpetrators of the recent terror attacks.

Interacting with media here, the DGP said: “The recent attacks by terrorists have been like crossing the red line for us.

“For us, giving a threat to anybody, whether by a terrorist or by a separatist, is a crime and the recent attacks has been a murder which is something we will not allow to go untraced. The killers have committed a murder and then gone underground. We will use all our resources to investigate these attacks professionally.”

Swain noted that they had lost a head constable and one inspector was attacked with murderous intent.

“The inspector is undergoing treatment and he is showing positive signs of recovery. We pray to God so that the injured inspector recovers.

“We have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for anybody who gives us specific information identifying the killers or any information that leads to the killers.”

The DGP on Saturday went to condole the family of the slain head constable in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

He has been taking security review meetings immediately after he took over as the police chief of the UT. Having proved his potential as the chief of CID in the UT, Swain is expected to use his capability as an intelligence-oriented DGP to work for an atmosphere free of fear for the common citizen.