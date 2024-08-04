J&K L-G dedicates 500 Kisan Khidmat Ghars to UT farmers

Srinagar: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday dedicated 500 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) to the farmers of the UT.

“I am happy to have dedicated 500 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) which will serve as one-stop service hubs, offering comprehensive support, from input supply to marketing and technological assistance to our farmers,” the L-G said.

He said that the KKGs equipped with modern IT systems will ensure efficient delivery of critical services such as input booking, soil health monitoring, plant diagnostics, market intelligence, and capacity building.

He said that these Centres will also enable farmers access to custom hiring services, Artificial Insemination, horticulture and institutional data ensuring that farmers have access to necessary and timely services.

“1500 KKGs to be established in the second phase and works to be completed by the end of this year. At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to empower 13 lakh farmer families, including nearly 3 lakh vulnerable and marginal farmers,” L-G said.

The administration has also contributed gainfully towards the implementation on the ground of various national flagship programmes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’,

‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana’ and others.