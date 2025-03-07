J&K L-G inaugurates Tawi Festival

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Tawi Festival organised by Hari Tara Charitable Trust (HTCT), at Amar Mahal Palace in Jammu.

The event also marked the beginning of the Golden Jubilee celebration commemorating 50 years of Amar Mahal Museum and Library.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to Dr Karan Singh and everyone associated with the Hari Tara Charitable Trust for organising the unique festival and bringing together experts and practitioners from different fields to share and highlight new ideas in art, literature and history.

LG Sinha highlighted the valuable contribution of artists and litterateurs in inspiring a change in society and enriching the global knowledge platforms.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “Art is the essential element for building an enlightened society and helping the growth of citizens with value system and creativity. Art and Culture are as important for a prosperous and peaceful world as science and technology. Science and Technology has provided new facilities and redefined the way human society works and lives. But the modern instruments are incomplete without rich and vibrant tradition of art and culture. We need to have a fine balance between Technology and Arts. The role of new inventions of science and technology in making our civilisation alive is incomparable. Therefore, I believe that society needs artists and spiritualists along with scientists.”

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to work with the resolve of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’. He further emphasised the important role of artists and intelligentsia in promoting education based on local culture, moral values and traditional knowledge.

“Society’s economic development is powered by art and culture. For sustainable development, we need more creative leaders. Our efforts to connect the young generation with our culture and values should be further deepened,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also shared the dedicated measures taken by the government to promote the rich diversity and uniqueness of the artistic, cultural and linguistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir. Dr Karan Singh, former Union Minister and Chairman, Hari Tara Charitable Trust; Trustees and members of the Trust were present on the occasion.