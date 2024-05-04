J&K Police registers FIR against ‘scandalous communication’ against women being circulated on WhatsApp



Srinagar: J&K Police on Friday registered an FIR on the complaints received from senior women functionaries against an alleged scandalous communication being circulated in WhatsApp groups.

Police said that it had received a series of complaints from senior women functionaries holding public office, along with other supporting material, alleging therein that for the last few days, a scurrilous communication has been circulated on various social media platforms (WhatsApp etc) with baseless, scandalous, and derogatory allegations aimed at harming the reputation and integrity of not only these female public figures but public institutions and government organisations.

“The authorship of the communication is purportedly made in the name of ‘Manish Sharma’ of Pir Panjal Times. Crime Branch of J&K Police has taken cognisance of the complaints lodged by the women functionaries and has registered a case, FIR No. 04/2024 u/s 467, 471, 500, 509 of the IPC, and 66C IT Act and has taken up the investigation,” a police official said.