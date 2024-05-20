Jordan conducts 3 airdrops of aid in Gaza

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces has said that it conducted three airdrops of humanitarian and food aid over several locations in the southern Gaza Strip.

The airdrops came amid ongoing war and escalating fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas-led Palestinian armed factions, which turned Gaza into a battleground with civilians suffering a severe shortage of food and relief supplies, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Sunday.

The aid drop operation involved aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, and Germany, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Jordan Armed Forces reaffirmed that it will continue to send humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza via an air bridge through flights from the country’s Marka Airport to Egypt’s Al-Arish airport and airdrops or by land aid convoys.

The number of airdrops carried out by the Jordan Armed Forces since the start of the Israeli aggression on the strip has reached 95, with an additional 246 ones jointly conducted in cooperation with other countries.