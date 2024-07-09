Jr Women’s & Men’s North Zone Hockey: U.P win women’s crown, Chandigarh claim men’s title

Jhansi: Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana and Hockey Chandigarh beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey to clinch the title in the women’s and men’s competitions respectively on Day 8 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women’s and Men’s North Zone Championship 2024 here on Monday. Among the day’s other results, Hockey Chandigarh secured third place in the women’s tournament while Hockey Punjab bagged third place among the men’s teams.

In a closely fought final for the women’s title, hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Hockey Haryana to emerge as champions.

Hockey Haryana broke the deadlock and took the lead when Shashi Khasa (37’), the tournament’s top-scorer, found the back of the net. The equaliser evaded Uttar Pradesh for most of the second half before Rashmi Patel (58’) scored in the match’s dying embers. Minutes later, Purnima Yadav (60’) scored again for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to complete an emphatic victory.

Hockey Chandigarh emerged as the men’s champions following a 2-1 triumph against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a grueling fixture. Ashu Maurya (14’) gave Uttar Pradesh the lead towards the end of the first quarter.

However, Hockey Chandigarh bounced back in the second quarter riding on the efforts of Rajveer Singh (26’). As the game looked set up for a shootout, Gurjeet Singh (55’) delivered a late winner for Hockey Chandigarh.

Chandigarh women claim third place

In the women’s battle for third place, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Delhi Hockey 4-0. Pooja (11’, 34) gave Hockey Chandigarh the early lead and doubled it soon after half-time. Vedangi Vyas (42’) scored in the third quarter before Tamanna (49’) further widened the gap with another field goal.

Punjab beat Haryana for third place

In the men’s battle for third place, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Haryana 6-1. Om Rajnesh Saini (24’) and Lovenoor Singh (29’) scored for Punjab in the second quarter before Vinay (30’) pulled one back for Hockey Haryana. Following a goalless third quarter.

Hockey Punjab took control in the final minutes of the match with goals from Abhishek Gorkhi (48’), Charanjeet Singh (55’, 56’) and Ajaypal Singh (60’).