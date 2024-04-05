Judicial Custody of MUDA Commissioner and Broker Extended to April 8

Mangaluru: The Judicial custody of MUDA Commissioner Mansoor Ali and broker Muhammed Saleem is extended until April 8.

On March 23, Muda Commissioner Mansoor Ali and the broker Muhammad Salim were arrested by the Lokayukta while accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe money from the complainant. A case was registered under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended Act, 2018.

Muda Commissioner Mansoor Ali and Broker Muhammad Salim were arrested and produced before the 3rd Additional District and Sessions (Special) Court, Mangalore, and the High Court ordered judicial custody till April 8.

On April 5, both the accused applied to the High Court for bail. The 3rd Additional District and Sessions (Special) Court, Mangalore, denied bail to the accused. Special Government Prosecutor Ravindra Munnippadi argued on behalf of the Lokayukta.