Just 4 days before retirement, JU’s acting vice-chancellor relieved

Kolkata: The acting vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University (JU), Bhaskar Gupta, has been relieved of his duties from that chair just four days before his retirement.

The order directing the removal of Gupta from the chair was issued on Thursday by the office of the secretariat of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of all state universities, including JU.

“The authorisation given to Professor Bhaskar Gupta as per Order No. WBG/AB/657 dated April 20, 2024, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University till further orders is withdrawn and shall come into effect immediately,” read the order issued from the Governor’s Secretariat, West Bengal, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Gupta is scheduled to retire from his services on March 31.

The order relieving Gupta of his duties as the acting vice-chancellor just four days before has come as a surprise for the political and academic circles in the state.

However, for the remaining days, Gupta will continue as the professor of the JU’s Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering Department.

After his removal from the chair of acting vice-chancellor, JU will continue to be headless in terms of day-to-day administration till a permanent or acting vice-chancellor is nominated.

Although the order from the Governor’s Secretariat, West Bengal, has not specified any reason for Gupta’s removal from the chair, there is speculation in the political and academic circles that the decision was prompted by the recent ruckus within the university campus earlier this month.

On March 1, a ruckus broke out within the Jadavpur University campus when state Education Minister Brataya Basu’s car was allegedly stopped after it entered the campus, and a scuffle followed.

The students were demanding immediate elections for the students’ council of the varsity.

The protesting students alleged that while Minister Basu decided to leave the campus in the face of the protests, his vehicle deliberately hit two agitating students, following which they were severely injured and had to be hospitalised.

Amid the protests, the Minister received minor injuries and fell ill. He was taken to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital and was discharged later.