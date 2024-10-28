Kalakar Puraskar 2024 Announced for Roshan Crasta

Mangaluru: In recognition of his significant contributions to the realm of Konkani music, Ralph Roshan Crasta has been selected as the recipient of the 20th Kalakar Puraskar, an honor jointly bestowed by the Carvalho family and Mandd Sobhann.

Roshan, a native of Bela and a resident of Kelarai in Mangalore, is an alumnus of St. Aloysius College. He developed a passion for the guitar at an early age, mastering the instrument through self-directed practice. Over the years, he has been an active participant in various music groups, prominently serving as the lead guitarist for renowned Konkani artists, including Henry D’Souza, Lorna, Victor Concessao, Melwyn Peris, Mick-Max, Roshan Belman, Lloyd Rego, and Prajot D’Sa, among others.

His innovative spirit is further exemplified in his role as the music director for “Soad—5 Mangoa,” a singing television reality show organized by Mandd Sobhann aimed at nurturing young musical talent from Karnataka and Goa. In addition to directing, he has composed music for multiple video songs and has written and composed original pieces. The selection committee recognized Roshan’s unwavering commitment, diligence, and dedication to mentorship, which significantly contributed to the advancement of Konkani music.

The 20th Kalakar Puraskar carries a cash prize of ₹50,000, alongside a certificate and memento. The award presentation is scheduled to take place during the 275th Monthly Theatre program at Kalangann, Shaktinagar, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The ceremony will be graced by the esteemed presence of John D’Silva Karkal, a distinguished banker from Mumbai, as the Chief Guest, alongside Stanly Fernandes, a prominent businessman based in Muscat, serving as the Guest of Honour. Following the award presentation, Pio Agnelo and his team from Goa will present “Goynchem Daiz,” a musical extravaganza.

Initiated in 2005 in honor of renowned Konkani linguist Dr. Pratap Naik, the Kalakar Puraskar serves to recognize and celebrate excellence in Konkani performing arts. Over the years, this prestigious award has acknowledged the talents of various artists across multiple disciplines, including drama, music, and dance, with past recipients such as Arun Raj Rodrigues, Joel Pereira, and Melwyn Peris.