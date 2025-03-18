Kamal Nath hosts dinner for Congress leaders in Bhopal

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hosted a dinner for Congress MLAs and senior party leaders at his residence in Bhopal on Monday night.

Apart from sitting Congress MLAs, the party’s several other senior leaders like state Congress President Jitu Patwari, former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, former LoP Govind Singh, and former minister Kamleshwar Patel joined the dinner party.

Maybe, it was the first time Kamal Nath hosted a dinner for Congress leaders at his bungalow located in Bhopal’s Shyamla Hills after the party witnessed an embarrassing defeat under his leadership in November 2023.

Following that defeat, Kamal Nath had to resign from the post of state Congress president, and former minister Jitu Patwari replaced him in December 2023. Before it, Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who is an MLA from his home town Chhindwara, participated in the ongoing budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

During an interaction with media persons at Vidhan Sabha, Kamal Nath said that incidents of “mob lynching” and attacks on police personnel have become common in the state, describing the situation as “anarchy” under the BJP government. He was responding to a series of recent violent incidents against police personnel, especially Mauganj’s incident wherein an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed by an angry mob on March 15.

“Madhya Pradesh has become the capital of lawlessness, and the entire country is watching this anarchy unfold. Corruption in the governance system has reached its peak, and this is the reality of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh,” Kamal Nath said.

He also mentioned that there has been constant tension between the police and lawyers in Indore since the incident occurred on Holi.

“The people of the state want to know why the law and order situation has deteriorated so much. On one hand, lawyers with knowledge of the law and Constitution are taking to the streets due to a lack of justice, and on the other hand, the police are worried about their safety. My clear demand is that there should be an impartial investigation, and strict action should be taken against whoever is guilty,” he said.