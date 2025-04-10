Kanhaiya Kumar criticises BJP over dynasty allegations

Patna: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday lashed out at the BJP leadership, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the party of indulging in “hypocrisy” over dynastic politics and diverting attention from real issues like unemployment and inflation.

While interacting with media persons in Patna, Kumar questioned the appointment of Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, as the Chairman of the BCCI. “What is Jay Shah’s qualification? Is he a cricketer or a UPSC pass-out? BJP talks about dynastic politics but practices it the most,” he remarked.

Kumar alleged that the BJP is using the Waqf law debate as a distraction tactic.

“For the past 15 days, they’ve been building a narrative that they’ll give Waqf land to poor Muslims. But they’re the same people who don’t even allow Muslims to offer Nimaz on their rooftops. How will they give land?”

He accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters and sideline core issues such as inflation, migration, and unemployment.

“They claim the economy has reached five trillion dollars, but at the same time boast of giving 5 kg of food grains to 80 crore people. Where is the five trillion then? Is it with those getting the free rations?” he asked.

He challenged BJP leaders to provide concrete data on economic growth and achievements beyond headlines.

Kumar further questioned the impact of Article 370 abrogation, demanding data on land purchases in Jammu and Kashmir since the change.

“Can they name how many people have actually bought land in Kashmir valley after Article 370 was removed?” he said.

He concluded by stating that the BJP has consistently used divisive policies such as CAA, NRC, and now the Waqf Board debate to distract the public from pressing livelihood issues.

Kanhaiya Kumar is currently doing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ Padayatra in Bihar and on Thursday, he walked on the streets of Patna.

He also visited Takht Hari Mandir Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers.