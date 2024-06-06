Kannadigaru Dubai holds ‘Sangeetha Sourabha’

Dubai: ‘Sangeetha Sourabha’, a blend of melodious Kannada music with dance entertainment was successfully presented by the Kannadigaru Dubai, UAE, at the JSS Private School here on June 2nd 2024.

The program began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the guests, followed by the welcome speech by Arun Kumar MK, newly elected President of Kannadigaru Dubai, who briefed on the last 20 years’ activities, achievements, commitment and efforts of Kannadigaru Dubai towards spreading Kannada and Kannada culture in the gulf region.

Further, he appreciated all the sponsors and Kannada lovers for their continuous support from two decades to successfully conduct Sangeetha sourabha and Karnataka Rajosathava continuously every year with the support and guidance of former President Sadandas, Veerendra Babu, Natraj & Uma Vidyadhara.

Noted singer Dr Abhishek Rao sang beautiful and melodious Kannada songs accompanied by Akshatha Rao, Hasmitha Dinesh, Ashok Kashi which added more color to the event.

Further, many colourful classical, semi-classical, folk, and filmy dances were beautifully presented by the local budding artists.

A full-fledged Carnatic music concert presented by renowned artists who were flown from the Karnataka team consisting of Karthik Menon (Violin) Amrith Kumar (Morsing) and Nanda Gopal (Mridangam) entertained the audience with their mesmerizing performance, and later the team was felicitated by Kannadigaru, Dubai for their rare talents and contributions in the field of Karnataka Classical Music.

KNRI UAE President Praveen Kumar Shetty, Sarvotham Shetty, President of Karnataka Sangha Abudhabi, Sathish Poojary, President of Karnataka Sangha Sharjah, and many community leaders Ronald Martis, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar Brahmana Samaj, Jayanth Shetty Yakshamithraru, Basavraj Hongal Basava Samaj, Kiran Gowda Vokkaliga Samaja , Balakrishna Salian Mogaveers UAE,Vasu Shetty, Britannia, and noted multitalented artist Ganesh Rai, Deepak Poojary SP, Billawa’s Family, Jasmitha Vivek Thiya Samaj graced the event.

Meantime, the recently demised multitalented, legend of Sandalwood late Dwarakesh, was remembered, and condolence and respect were submitted through his son Sukesh Dwarakesh & family.

Meantime, Kannadigaru Dubai upcoming event Gulf Gaana Kogile season 2, and as celebrating every year, Kannada Rajyotsava 2024 will be scheduled on 9th November 2024. The venue and details will be announced and published shortly.

Kannada lovers from UAE gathered in large numbers to enjoy the melodious evening, blended with meaningful and sentimental Kannada songs.

Krishna Rakshith elegantly compered the program. Vice President of Kannadigaru Dubai, Vineeth Raj, delivered the vote of thanks and appreciated the extended support received from all committee members, Sponsors, Guests, media, community leaders, and mass Kannada lovers for successfully conducting “Sangeetha Sourabha 2024”