Kanye West slammed for wearing ‘racist’ clothes in front of his children

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has left his fans reeling after wearing ‘racist clothes’ for his latest appearance on stage.

The rapper has made a return to US soil after months out of the country, jet-setting with wife Bianca Censori, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

His return has seen him debut some new music with a listening party taking place for his new album ‘Vultures’.

However, the focus has slipped from the music to what Kanye wore as he took to the stage on the night – especially as three of his children were present at the event. Kanye performed to a select audience in Miami for the bash. North, Saint and Chicago were all seen in attendance as their dad donned a ‘racist’ hood with eye holes cut in it leaving his fans “so upset” at his behaviour.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Kanye wore the hood which appeared to be inspired by similar items worn by American white supremacist, far-right terrorist organisations and hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan to perform at the event.

At one point eldest daughter North, 10, joined him on stage while he wore the item. The youngster is thought to have her own verse on the upcoming album which is rumoured to be dropping on Friday.

Bianca, 28, was also seen with Saint, eight, and five-year-old Chicago at the event which saw fans take to Reddit to slam him for his clothing choices. one wrote: “Bruh dressed like a Klan member.” A second said: “With his kids there too. I am actually so upset. I never thought I’d turn against him but this is too much now.”

A third posted: “This guy is just not okay he thinks everything he does is normal I think not (sic)”. A fourth social media user offered: “That’s not art, it’s hate disguised as fashion.” A fifth commented: “Even North in the background looking at him crazy (sic)”.

Kanye, 46, was previously blasted by fans for dressing his 10-year-old daughter in clothes that appeared to be “racist”.