Karkala: Entrepreneur Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Karkala: Dileep N R, an entrepreneur residing in Mangalore and operating a business there, was found dead in an apparent suicide near the Nitte Doopadakatte state highway in Karkala taluk on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest Mr. Dileep parked his vehicle adjacent to an estate near the state highway earlier that morning. He was later discovered deceased inside the car, having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A revolver was recovered from the vehicle, along with a box of sweets.

Authorities suspect that significant business losses and substantial debts may have contributed to Mr. Dileep’s decision to take his own life. He had been a resident of Mangalore with his family for several years.

The Karkala Rural Police Station responded to the scene and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. The deceased’s body has been transported to Manipal Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A formal case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station. Further investigation is on.