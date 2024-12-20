Karnataka: Arrested BJP MLC Ravi complains of assault, torture in police custody

Belagavi: C.T. Ravi, the arrested BJP MLC over ‘derogatory remarks’ against Karnataka women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, claimed on Saturday that he was assaulted and tortured by the policemen during custody.

Ravi made the accusations in a local Belagavi court, where he was produced by the Karnataka police.

Ravi made the statement in the court after Judge Sparsha M D’souza asked him about his arrest. C.T. Ravi claimed that the police took him to three districts for 10 hours, throughout the night.

“The cops took me to isolated places and sugarcane fields,” he added.

Ravi further stated in the court that he was assaulted in the Khanapur police station on head and he was bleeding.

When asked whether he would be able to identify those police personnel, Ravi expressed his ‘inability’ in doing the same.

“I have been tortured, physically and mentally. The police used to get calls every 10 minutes and they acted as per their instructions,” he charged.

“The police have not explained to me, the reason behind my arrest. I have been attacked three times in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha,” Ravi stated.

“They snatched away my mobile and watch. I had lodged a complaint regarding assault on me and requested the police to file zero FIR. Not registering a case against the minister is a crime. No leaders were allowed to meet me for two-and-half hours,” Ravi stated.

Lawyer M.B. Jirali, who appeared for C.T. Ravi, submitted that his client was boarded into the police vehicle like ‘animal’ and was in clear violation of the protocol.

“It is a violation of Article 21. This is a false case and the police have not allowed the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka to meet Ravi,” he underlined.

“My client’s mental and physical health should not be affected. The Speaker is the Constitutional head and he knows everything about the incident. No decision in this regard has been taken by him. My client needs medical treatment first and bail needs to be granted to him,” Counsel Jirali stated.

The BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and other MLAs were present in the court hall.

Ravi was also seen getting emotional in the court corridors, with senior BJP leaders like R. Ashoka and others comforting him.

The prosecution is yet to submit its arguments opposing Ravi’s bail petition.



