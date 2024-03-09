Karnataka BJP candidates list for LS polls to be finalised by tomorrow: B. S. Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: BJP Central Election Committee Member B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that party’s list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be finalised on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Shivamogga, the former chief minister said that he will be going to New Delhi on Sunday. The first round of meeting was held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda. The list will be finalised by tomorrow.”

When asked whether sitting MPs will get ticket this time, B. S. Yediyurappa said that there is no discussion on these lines. “Tomorrow, all questions will be answered,” he said.

Meanwhile, former minister B.C. Patil has said that he should be given the ticket to contest election from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

“I had resigned as the Congress MLA and joined the BJP in 2019, helping the party to come to power. Now, I have lost the MLA election and the party has to consider my candidature and help me. I have not indulged in anti-party activities like others. If my demand is not considered, I will discuss the future course of action with my supporters,” B. C Patil said.

Former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, sitting MP from Bengaluru North who had earlier spoken about retiring from electoral politics, said that he is expecting ticket to contest the upcoming general elections.

“My supporters and BJP workers are forcing me to contest the election. I am fit to carry out responsibilities for another 10 years,” D.V. Sadananda Gowda said.

Meanwhile, LoP R. Ashoka clarified that there is no discussion in the party to field Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar as BJP candidate.

“The discussion was held on the sitting MPs and their progress card. Those who delivered and worked will get a ticket,” R. Ashoka said.

When asked about the possibility of a union minister contesting from Bengaluru, R. Ashoka said that he does not have any information in that regard and there is less probability of any such development.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Lok Sabha elections may be announced at any time soon.

“We have decided to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats. I am not saying this…. People of the state are saying this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power again. BJP and JD(S) workers will unitedly fight and ensure victory of NDA candidates,” he said.



