Karnataka BJP demands a thorough probe into KPSC recruitment ‘scam’

Bengaluru: State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), asserting that those found guilty should face stringent action.

Vijayendra described the alleged audio leak related to the KPSC recruitment process as an extremely serious development. According to allegations, the audio clip suggests that candidates could secure higher marks by paying money.

“These allegations have undermined the credibility of the recruitment process,” he said.

Criticising the government’s handling of the case, Vijayendra alleged that despite attempts to lodge a complaint in the morning, an FIR was registered only around 3 p.m.

“The case was registered only after obtaining the government’s approval, which raises several questions,” he said.

The BJP leader said several job aspirants had met him and expressed their grievances regarding the alleged KPSC irregularities.

“I held discussions with them and assured them that the BJP will extend full support in securing justice for the affected candidates,” he said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of failing to take corrective measures in the matter, alleging that its inaction had eroded public confidence in the KPSC.

“The government should have initiated reforms in this case. Instead, it has remained inactive, resulting in a decline in the credibility of the KPSC,” he said.

He further announced that the BJP would extend complete support to students protesting against the alleged KPSC irregularities.

“The BJP will stand with students who have been affected and support their movement,” Vijayendra said.

Reacting to the ongoing protests, Vijayendra acknowledged that his party could have acted sooner.

“I openly admit that we, too, made mistakes. When young people take to the streets in protest, we should have treated the issue with greater seriousness. I spent nearly half an hour interacting with the students, and we will give greater attention to this issue in the coming days,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the KPSC Chairman was appointed during the BJP’s tenure, Vijayendra said the party would not support wrongdoing regardless of which government made the appointment.

“Regardless of which government’s tenure the appointment took place in, we will not support irregularities. If a scam has occurred, there must be a comprehensive investigation. The fact that brokers are openly speaking about the matter is extremely serious,” he said.

Vijayendra said students have planned protests against the alleged KPSC irregularities on Monday and Tuesday and assured them of the BJP’s support.

“We will hold further discussions with the students and provide all necessary support for their agitation,” he added.



