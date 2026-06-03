Karnataka BJP, Kumaraswamy congratulate CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday congratulated D.K. Shivakumar following his swearing-in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra congratulated Shivakumar on taking the oath and expressed hope that the new government would work for the state’s overall development.

In a statement, Vijayendra said he hoped the Shivakumar-led government would remain committed to the development of Karnataka’s land, water resources, language, and overall progress.

“Congratulations to D.K. Shivakumar on becoming the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I hope your government will work with commitment towards the protection of Karnataka’s land, water resources, and language, while ensuring the state’s comprehensive development,” Vijayendra said.

He further stated that the people of Karnataka expect the new government to safeguard the interests of all sections of society, including farmers, labourers, the poor, women, and children.

“The people of the state expect your government to protect the interests of farmers, workers, the poor, women, children, and every section of society. I also hope that you will remain committed to the principles of clean, transparent, and non-discriminatory governance,” he added.

Vijayendra’s remarks came shortly after Shivakumar was sworn in at a grand ceremony in Bengaluru.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also congratulated Shivakumar and expressed hope that he would utilise the opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the state’s development.

In a message issued after the swearing-in, Kumaraswamy conveyed his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister.

“Congratulations to D.K. Shivakumar on taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I hope that you will use this opportunity to undertake people-centric initiatives and work for the development and progress of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.

The congratulatory message assumes significance as Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar have often been political rivals, engaging in sharp exchanges on several issues in recent months.

Shivakumar was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Glass House within the Lok Bhavan premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday.



