PM Modi congratulates Shivakumar on taking oath as Karnataka CM, assures Centre’s support

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated D.K. Shivakumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

“Congratulations to Shri D.K. Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He also assured full cooperation from the Centre, stating that it would work closely with the Karnataka government for the welfare and development of the state’s people.

Earlier, Shivakumar was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at the Glass House in Bengaluru’s Lok Bhavan premises.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar at 4:10 pm.

Amid slogans raised by supporters, Shivakumar walked to the dais and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Veera Gangadhara Swamiji, popularly known as Ajjayya or Nonavinakere Ajja. He then proceeded to take the oath of office and secrecy.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Shivakumar invoked the name of Veera Gangadhara Ajja, whom he regards as his spiritual guide, while taking the oath.

The ceremony began with the rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem performed by the Karnataka State Police Band. The state anthem was also played during the event.

Several senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Thirteen ministers also took oath along with Shivakumar on Wednesday as the new Karnataka government assumed office.

Former Home Minister G. Parameshwara, a prominent leader hailing from the Dalit community, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Among the notable inclusions in the first phase of cabinet formation are Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former Speaker U.T. Khader.