Karnataka BJP MLA’s ‘violent’ remarks against Robert Vadra trigger row

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP MLA S.N. Channabasappa has stirred a controversy, saying that Robert Vadra, husband of the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, should be shot for his controversial remarks over the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

MLA Channabasappa was arrested 10 years ago for hate speech against the then CM Siddaramaiah. He had publicly threatened to behead CM Siddaramaiah if he dared to consume cow meat.

Speaking at a press conference held at his office in Shivamogga, MLA Channabasappa, expressing his outrage, stated that Robert Vadra has committed treason by speaking in favour of terrorists, and demanded that he be shot dead.

The MLA stated, “Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, late PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination have occurred. You (Congress) talk about Godse regarding Gandhi’s assassination. Khalistanis assassinated Indira Gandhi. Did you call Khalistanis traitors?”

“Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination took place in Tamil Nadu, and now you hold them in high regard. Why don’t you talk about the failures of our state? You talk about Kashmir and call it a security failure. Robert Vadra is an ordinary man; just because he is an MP’s husband, can he say whatever he wants? That’s why I say Vadra should be shot dead,” he stated.

He questioned whether jihadists who kill ordinary people will go to heaven, stating that they will not.

MLA Channabasappa further demanded that the slogan “Bomb Pakistan, flower Bharat mata” should be made a reality.

He said that the killing of Indian citizens by entering Indian borders is condemnable, and the Indian government will give a suitable response.

He said that it is necessary to see how Muslims live in India and how Hindus live in Pakistan.

Congress criticises India while claiming to be with it. Terrorism must be condemned, and nothing more should be said there, he maintained.

“We know that surgical strikes have taken place. The decision taken against Pakistan is appreciated worldwide. The Indian government has cancelled all visas for Pakistan, closed the embassy, and sent back officials. Air travel, Pakistani media, and Twitter accounts have been banned,” the MLA said.

The people of the country do not need to be afraid. The work of levelling Pakistan flat will be done. Hindus have always been the target, even during late PM Jawahar Lal Nehru’s time. Congress is doing the work of treason. What is the condition of Shias and Hindus in Pakistan? We know what you did to Hindus in Pakistan. The concept of Pakistan nation will be packed up. It seems there is no doubt that undivided India will be a reality, MLA Channabasappa stated.

Where else should we talk about Hindutva if not in a Hindu nation? Congress should stop supporting and instigating terrorists, he said.

Addressing Karnataka Chief Minister, he said, “Siddaramaiah, if you have the courage, say that you will support the eradication of terrorism, he challenged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will teach Pakistan a fitting lesson, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should support this.”

“You who talk about Bharat Jodo (Unite India) should not support traitors. The origin of those who create terrorism must be eradicated. A powerful India needs to teach Pakistan a fitting lesson. India is the only Hindustan for Hindus, and it is necessary for us to preserve it. Therefore, a fitting lesson must be taught. It seems to me that India is preparing for war,” he concluded.

When questioned about the statement of the MLA on shooting Robert Vadra, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that he won’t answer for those statements.

Vadra, speaking a day after the attack, suggested that the violence was rooted in the growing divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, which, he argued, was being exacerbated by the BJP-led government’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled…If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims…” Vadra said.



