Karnataka BJP to launch SIR mass outreach campaign; aims to reach 1 crore households

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday announced that the BJP will conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mass outreach campaign on July 25 and 26 with the goal of reaching one crore households across Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Vijayendra said the campaign is being organised in view of the ongoing SIR exercise in the state. He said it will be conducted in all Assembly constituencies under the leadership of BJP leaders.

“All BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former elected representatives, and party workers will participate in the campaign,” he said.

He added that party workers would go door-to-door to create awareness about the Enumeration Forms, address voters’ concerns and confusion, and extend support to ensure the successful completion of the SIR exercise.

“Each party worker has been assigned a minimum of 20 households to visit,” he said.

Vijayendra stated that Karnataka is facing a severe drought due to deficient rainfall and alleged that the state government was failing to respond adequately.

“The Chief Minister and the state government are holding meetings through video conferencing from Bengaluru, but ministers are not touring the state or listening to the grievances of farmers. Instead, the Chief Minister has gone to Delhi with senior leaders,” he said.

He further alleged that the government was merely writing letters to the Prime Minister rather than fulfilling its responsibilities.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is more concerned about real estate matters. He should also show concern for farmers. Those who have already sown crops are now on the streets. The government must recognize the severity of the drought and respond accordingly,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure, Vijayendra said Yediyurappa had personally toured the state during times of crisis and provided relief to flood-affected people despite having a smaller Cabinet.

Referring to the protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vijayendra alleged that Opposition parties were attempting to create unrest under the guise of protest.

“There is no opposition to protests in a democracy. However, attempts have been made to create anarchy under the pretext of protest. Media personnel have also been attacked, and anti-national statements have been made. Opposition parties have put youth at the forefront while orchestrating the conspiracy from behind,” Vijayendra alleged.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “weak” and “protector of the wicked,” Vijayendra questioned Siddaramaiah’s own record.

“When lakhs of students protested in Hubballi during Siddaramaiah’s tenure demanding government jobs, where was his concern? How many jobs did he provide and how many lives did he improve?” he asked.

He also accused the government of attempting to divert attention from the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case by announcing enquiries and action against officials.

Vijayendra also opposed the proposed second airport near Kanakapura, the native of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that the decision was influenced by real estate interests.

“I have written a letter opposing the proposal. D.K. Shivakumar should remember that he is the Chief Minister of Karnataka, not just Kanakapura. The state’s interests should take precedence over real estate interests,” he said.

He argued that locating the airport near Tumakuru would benefit seven to eight districts and help reduce pressure on Bengaluru.

On the controversy surrounding the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Vijayendra alleged that the state government had created confusion by introducing conditions requiring fresh applications.

“The government wants to delay payments for five to six months to ease its financial burden. We will raise this issue during the next Assembly session,” he said.

Responding to questions on NEET, Vijayendra claimed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National President J.P. Nadda had already addressed the concerns of protesting students and expressed confidence that the situation would soon normalise.



