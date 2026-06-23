Karnataka BJP to submit report on cross-voting in Council polls to party chief Nabin

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the party would submit a comprehensive report to its national leadership regarding the alleged cross-voting and violation of the party whip by some BJP legislators during the recent Legislative Council elections.

It can be noted that cross-voting by at least three BJP MLAs, which could be as many as six, in favour of the Congress in the Council elections held on recently, has left the party red-faced, especially at a time when several opposition MPs elsewhere in the country appear to be breaking away from their parties and extending support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Vijayendra said he, along with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, MLC Ravi Kumar, who was in charge of the election, and other party leaders, would meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin and brief him on the developments.

“We will submit a detailed report on what transpired during the Legislative Council elections and the instances of cross-voting by some of our legislators,” Vijayendra said.

He added that the party had already initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. According to him, a fact-finding committee headed by senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi has been constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged violation of the party whip.

“The committee will submit its findings to us, and the report will subsequently be forwarded to the national president,” he said.

Vijayendra further stated that he had informed the BJP national leadership about the developments immediately after the election results were declared.

“The day after the election, I personally called the national president and briefed him about the situation. He had sought certain details, and we requested an appointment. We are here today to present the report,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda’s remarks on the issue questioning the state leadership, Vijayendra said he was not fully aware of the context of the former Chief Minister’s statement. However, he disclosed that Sadananda Gowda had spoken to him over the phone recently.

“He had called me a few days ago. It is my practice to return calls made by senior leaders. Once I return to Bengaluru, I will meet him personally,” Vijayendra said.

On reports and suggestions that a BJP Legislature Party meeting should not be held at the Dharmasthala temple town, Vijayendra said he had already conveyed his views on the matter.

“I have expressed my opinion. The final decision should be taken by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka after consulting all party legislators and leaders,” he said.

It can be recalled that the Congress registered a landslide victory by winning 5 out of the 7 Karnataka Legislative Council seats in the elections held on June 18, 2026. The BJP secured the remaining 2 seats, while the NDA-aligned JD(S) faced a major setback, losing their candidate due to significant cross-voting.

One of the BJP candidate did not secure the required number of votes in the first round and eventually won with the help of second-preference votes, further embarrassing the party.