KMC Hospital Attavar Performs Rare Minimally Invasive Thoracoscopic Lung Hernia Repair

Keyhole surgery through just three incisions marks a milestone in advanced thoracic care for the region

Mangaluru: Doctors at KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru, successfully performed a rare thoracoscopic repair of a lung herniation, a significant milestone in minimally invasive thoracic surgery for the region. The procedure was completed without a single large incision, marking a meaningful step forward in the surgical capabilities available to patients in coastal Karnataka.

The patient, a man in his fifties, had been noticing an unusual swelling on his chest wall that appeared prominently whenever he coughed. After a thorough clinical evaluation at the hospital, the team suspected a lung herniation, a rare condition in which a portion of the lung pushes through a defect in the chest wall. A CT scan of the thorax confirmed the diagnosis, and the patient was taken up for surgery.

The surgical team chose a thoracoscopic approach, operating through just three small keyhole-sized incisions. The chest wall defect was carefully repaired and reinforced using a surgical mesh, restoring normal anatomy without the need for a large open incision. The patient had an uneventful recovery and was discharged within three days of the procedure.

“Lung herniation is an uncommon condition that requires precise surgical planning. Performing this repair thoracoscopically offers the patient significant advantages, including reduced postoperative pain, faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, and better cosmetic outcomes,” said Dr. Suraj Pai, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon at KMC Hospital Attavar.

Dr. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. “At KMC Hospital Attavar, our goal has always been to offer patients world-class care close to home. This successful surgery reflects the skill, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our medical team. We continue to invest in advanced surgical capabilities so that patients in Mangaluru and the surrounding region have access to the very best in modern healthcare.”

The successful procedure reinforces KMC Hospital Attavar’s commitment to bringing advanced, compassionate surgical care to the people of Mangaluru and the wider coastal Karnataka region.