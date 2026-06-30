Karnataka: Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq says SIR fears unfounded, urges officials to guide voters

Hassan: Booker Prize-winning Kannada author Banu Mushtaq on Tuesday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was a simple and straightforward exercise, adding that her experience had dispelled fears that it was intended to harass citizens. She also appealed to officials to patiently guide the public through the enumeration process.

She was speaking to the media after launching the SIR exercise in Hassan district from her residence in Hassan city, in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner and other district officials.

Speaking about the process, Banu Mushtaq said she had initially been apprehensive after hearing criticism from political leaders and activists.

“From what political leaders and activists were saying, I had the impression that the SIR exercise had been designed to harass citizens and make them suffer. Even yesterday, when the Deputy Commissioner informed me that the SIR exercise would be inaugurated from my residence, I was surprised,” she said.

“I was worried about what documents I would have to produce, what I needed to collect and whether the process would be tedious. But today, the Deputy Commissioner, district administration officials and journalists came to my residence. I filled out the Enumeration Form myself,” she added.

Mushtaq said she was required to submit only two documents.

“I produced my Aadhaar card, which almost everyone has, and my old Voter Identity Card. That was all that was required,” she said.

Describing the procedure as smooth and hassle-free, the author said one copy of the completed Enumeration Form would remain with the district administration while another copy would be retained by the applicant.

“The entire procedure was very smooth and simple. One copy will be kept by the district administration, and another will remain with us,” she said.

Mushtaq urged the district administration to ensure that every citizen received proper guidance during the exercise.

“I requested the Deputy Commissioner to create greater public awareness about the enumeration process. Since there is considerable discussion surrounding the participation of citizens in this exercise, I hope officials extend the same patience and calm guidance to every member of the public as they extended to me while helping me complete the form,” she said.

She appealed to the authorities to instruct officials to assist all citizens with the same courtesy and patience to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision is conducted smoothly across the state.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls commenced across Karnataka on Tuesday, with more than 59,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) launching a month-long door-to-door verification exercise aimed at ensuring the state’s electoral rolls remain accurate, complete and up to date.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar launched Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by filling out his own Enumeration Form at his Sadashivanagar residence and urged all eligible voters to complete the exercise to safeguard their voting rights. He has underlined that voter registration is key to accessing government benefits.



