Karnataka Budget 2025: BJP, JD(S) protest ahead of budget presentation

Bengaluru: The BJP and JD(S) legislators staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, ahead of the presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The protest was led by the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka. BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) Floor Leader in the Assembly C.B. Suresh Babu, JD(S) Legislative Council Leader Boje Gowda, and others participated in the protest.

The legislators held placards with slogans such as “Zero Government”, “Government that has not released funds for MLAs”, and “Guarantee fraud”. They demanded the release of funds for development activities in their Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a photo shoot at his residence with the handbag containing the budget copy and also posed with the budget document. His advisors and senior officials were present on the occasion. Later, the CM arrived at Vidhana Soudha in a wheelchair and held a special cabinet meeting to obtain approval for the budget before its presentation.

Before entering Vidhana Soudha with the budget document, CM Siddaramaiah showed a thumbs-up sign to media representatives.

Taking to social media, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers, senior officials from various departments, leaders of farmers, oppressed communities, minorities, and backward class organisations, as well as religious leaders from different faiths. By listening to the concerns of people from all castes, communities, and sections of society in a non-partisan manner, I have made an effort through this budget to respond to them positively. I believe that a budget is not just a set of numbers on paper but a roadmap for shaping the future of seven crore Kannadigas. Through this budget, I have made a sincere effort to ensure that every citizen of the state becomes a beneficiary of at least one government scheme. I am confident in this commitment.”

On Thursday, Karnataka BJP and JD(S) legislators met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office in Vidhana Soudha and urged him to sanction Rs 150 crore in annual funds for constituencies represented by opposition MLAs in the 2025-26 budget.

CM Siddaramaiah is presenting a record 16th budget in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The budget presentation is particularly significant in light of allegations that the government’s guarantee schemes are straining the state economy.

The total budget size is expected to exceed Rs 4 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.71 lakh crore in 2024-25. The opposition claims that the state’s debt will surpass Rs one lakh crore.



