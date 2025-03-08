Karnataka budget anti-people, pro-Muslim: Opposition leader R. Ashoka

Bengaluru: The Congress government has presented an anti-people, pro-Muslim budget, while also taking a record-breaking loan of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, marking the highest debt in Karnataka’s history, said Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters after the budget presentation, he criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that this is his last budget, yet it contains no new announcements. Instead, the government has merely continued previous programmes without introducing any fresh initiatives.

He pointed out that the government has postponed major irrigation projects in North Karnataka and Old Mysore regions, stating that they would continue only after central government approval. “This is just a waste of time, as nothing concrete has been decided,” he remarked.

Additionally, the government has set a Rs 60,000 crore target for the excise department and announced new bars and liquor outlets. He alleged that this move was aimed at silencing Congress MLAs by generating an additional Rs 40,000 crore in revenue from liquor sales.

“The government has shifted from ‘Anna Bhagya’ (free food scheme) to ‘Liquor Bhagya’ (liquor scheme). They are increasing liquor revenue by Rs 4,000-5,000 crore to compensate for financial mismanagement,” Ashoka criticised.

He also warned that just like last year, the government might increase taxes post-budget, despite not announcing any tax hikes in the budget speech.

He compared this to BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai’s budget, which was a surplus budget, whereas the Congress budget is full of deficits. He also noted that the 193-page budget document lacks any innovative measures.

“This budget is purely aimed at repaying the Muslim community’s vote support,” he claimed.

Ashoka also criticised the Rs 40,000 crore allocation for tunnel projects in Bengaluru, calling it an unrealistic election stunt.

He pointed out that the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) has not even been completed yet, and implementing tunnel projects is far-fetched.

“Instead of addressing Bengaluru’s real issues like potholes and garbage management, the government is trying to deceive people with such false promises. This is nothing but an election gimmick,” he concluded.

The budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has failed to meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka, said Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

Criticising the budget, Vijayendra stated that instead of announcing well-defined schemes with proper funding, the CM has made hollow promises to mislead the people.

Vijayendra accused the budget of focusing primarily on appeasing the Muslim community under the guise of minority welfare. He criticised the lack of a comprehensive plan for the education sector and the absence of incentives for industries that could create employment opportunities.

The BJP leader accused Siddaramaiah of using backward communities as a political tool while doing little for their actual progress.

“Despite frequently mentioning the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the CM has failed to introduce any meaningful programmes for their upliftment. Even the funds allocated in the previous budget for various backward-class, corporations have not been fully utilised,” he claimed.

Lastly, Vijayendra called out the government for failing to provide clarity on resource mobilisation, especially for funding new programmes and managing the deteriorating economic situation. He claimed that this budget is merely a showpiece, designed to deceive people rather than offering real solutions.



