Karnataka caste census conducted scientifically, implementation certain: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the caste census was conducted scientifically and that his government will definitely implement its report without any doubt.

At a pre-budget meeting held at Vidhana Soudha with leaders and representatives of backward-class organisations, he responded to the unanimous demand for the implementation of the caste census.

“Our government supports the caste census. We have accepted the caste census report and will certainly implement it in the coming days. There is no need for any doubt regarding this,” he assured.

When the increase in reservations on the lines of Tamil Nadu was demanded in the meeting, the Chief Minister referred to the 1992 Indira Sawhney case, which restricts reservations from exceeding 50 per cent.

He also criticised the previous government’s introduction of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations, stating that it was against the principles of the Constitution.

“As per Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, reservation should only be provided to those who are socially and educationally backwards,” he contended.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that the caste census report was prepared scientifically and would help in understanding the social, economic, and educational conditions of all communities, aiding the government in formulating policies accordingly.

“The key question is why equality has not been achieved even after so many years. Some people oppose the caste census due to misconceptions,” he said.

He reiterated that the government’s objective is to bring the poor, backward classes, minorities, and women into the mainstream.

“Inequality must be eradicated. The caste system has created disparities that have deprived a majority of people of opportunities. Equal opportunities must be provided to all—whether they belong to lower or upper castes. Dr B.R. Ambedkar also advocated for equality for all,” he added.

Responding to demands for special status for nomadic communities, CM Siddaramaiah stated that there were challenges in forming a Nomadic Commission, which has delayed its establishment.

On the demand for free education rights for nomadic communities, he clarified that the government has already implemented the Right to Education (RTE), providing free education in government schools and ensuring access to private educational institutions as well.

He assured that the upcoming budget would focus on nomadic communities, along with efforts to implement welfare programs for highly backward classes.

Additionally, he promised that programmes for backward classes would be formulated based on financial availability.



