Karnataka Catholic Think Tank Governing Board Meeting Discusses Strategic Expansion and Youth Empowerment Initiatives

Bangalore: The Karnataka Catholic Think Tank convened its Governing Board meeting today at the Archbishop’s House in Bangalore to discuss the agenda, “A Way Forward.” Presided over by Mr. Roy Castelino, President of the Think Tank, and hosted by Archbishop Peter Machado, the meeting focused on expanding the Think Tank’s outreach, strengthening diocesan involvement, and supporting youth empowerment through civil services preparation.

Mr. Castelino proposed dividing the Karnataka region into four zones to ensure greater accessibility for members attending meetings and to enhance localized engagement. The zones are as follows:

• Zone 1: Bangalore, Mysore, Mandya

• Zone 2: Shimoga, Bhadravathi, Chickmagalur

• Zone 3: Mangalore, Udupi, Karwar, Belthangady, Puttur

• Zone 4: Bellary, Belgaum, Gulbarga

Mr. Castelino suggested that each diocese in Karnataka establish its think tank, comprising proactive members and individuals active in Church activities. The initiative aims to bring together professionals across 12 specialized teams to strengthen community support and advocacy. The Board discussed visiting Diocesan Pastoral Councils (DPCs) and other structures to introduce the Think Tank concept and invite qualified professionals to join.

Archbishop Peter Machado supported the proposal, emphasizing that the Think Tank’s model should be replicated in every diocese. He also recommended increasing the Governing Body’s membership to include representatives from all Karnataka dioceses. Highlighting the significance of public service, Archbishop Machado expressed concern over the emigration of young talent and underscored the need to encourage youth to consider careers in civil services.

To further this effort, a special team was formed to study civil services training under the leadership of Mr. Antony Mendonsa, former KAS officer, and Dr. Jacob Crasta, entrepreneur. This team, which will later include additional members, aims to explore effective strategies for supporting young Catholics in their civil service ambitions.

A key discussion point focused on supporting civil service aspirants within the community. Members discussed establishing a corpus fund to aid aspiring candidates and emphasized the importance of research to understand the needs and challenges faced by Catholic youth in preparing for civil services.

Additionally, the Doctors’ Forum, represented at the meeting, shared updates on their active participation, noting over 200 members involved in conducting workshops and providing career guidance.

The meeting was coordinated by Secretary Mrs. Clara Fernandes, who facilitated the day’s discussions. This meeting marked a step forward in the Think Tank’s vision to build a proactive and collaborative Catholic community across Karnataka. With the proposed structural changes and initiatives, the Karnataka Catholic Think Tank is committed to fostering a sense of service, knowledge-sharing, and engagement among Catholics across the state.