Karnataka CID Inspector accused of masterminding Rs 20 lakh robbery in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, an inspector posted in the Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been accused of masterminding a robbery in Bengaluru, prompting a manhunt for him, officials said on Friday.

The incident was reported from the jurisdiction of the Madivala police station, where a group of accused persons allegedly robbed Rs 20 lakh from businessmen from Kerala by impersonating police officials.

The accused police inspector has been identified as Mahesh Kanakagiri, who is currently attached to the CID. According to the police, he allegedly conspired with four associates — Harris, Kupendra, Shafi and Shaani — to execute the robbery.

Investigators said the Kerala-based businessmen were staying at a hotel in the Madivala area when the accused allegedly hatched the plan after obtaining information about them and the cash they were carrying.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused allegedly arrived at the hotel in a police jeep. Police sources said Kanakagiri remained inside the vehicle while the other accused entered the hotel room occupied by the businessmen.

The accused allegedly showed the victims an original identity card belonging to the inspector and accused the businessmen of bringing the money to Bengaluru for illegal trading activities. Using the identity card to establish credibility, the gang allegedly threatened the businessmen and robbed them of Rs 20 lakh in cash.

After committing the robbery, the accused allegedly fled the scene in the police jeep that had been parked on the hotel premises.

Suspicious about the incident, the businessmen later approached the Madivala police and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly, the police launched an investigation and succeeded in arresting one of the accused, identified as Kupendra.

During interrogation, Kupendra allegedly revealed that Kanakagiri was the mastermind behind the robbery. Based on this information, the investigation was expanded to trace the remaining accused.

Following Kupendra’s arrest, the inspector and the other accused reportedly went into hiding. Police teams have launched a search operation to apprehend them.

The police have also seized the jeep allegedly used in the commission of the crime. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the conspiracy and the role of each accused in the case.