It is our duty to stop misuse of govt funds: K’taka Home Minister on verification of guarantees

Bengaluru: Amid speculation that the Congress government is planning to discontinue its guarantee schemes, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday clarified that the ongoing review of beneficiaries was aimed at preventing the misuse of public funds and ensuring that benefits reach only eligible recipients.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the government has no intention of denying benefits to deserving beneficiaries but is committed to eliminating irregularities in the implementation of the schemes.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has made it very clear that ineligible persons should not receive benefits. The Guarantee Implementation Committee has submitted a report highlighting instances of misuse. It is our duty to prevent the misuse of government funds,” he said.

Kharge noted that benefits under some schemes were reportedly being claimed in the names of deceased persons and stressed the need for a robust verification mechanism.

“Those who do not deserve the benefits should be removed from the beneficiary list, while those who are eligible must continue to receive them. Benefits are being availed in the names of deceased persons in some cases. We need to develop a mechanism over the next two to three months to ensure that benefits reach deserving individuals and that information regarding deceased beneficiaries is updated regularly,” he said.

It can be noted that Chief Minister Shivakumar is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha to discuss the verification of beneficiaries under the guarantee schemes. Sources indicated that a decision may be taken regarding a fresh verification exercise.

The Karnataka government spends more than Rs 50,000 crore annually on its five flagship guarantee schemes. These include the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women across the state; Anna Bhagya, which offers 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to each member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family; Gruha Lakshmi, under which women heads of households receive Rs 2,000 per month; and Yuva Nidhi, which provides monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders for up to two years.

Commenting on the victory of all five Congress candidates in the election to seven Legislative Council seats, Kharge said the outcome reflected a leadership crisis within both the BJP and the JD(S).

“The results clearly indicate that there is a lack of confidence in the leadership of the BJP and JD(S). After witnessing the success of our pro-people programmes and guarantee schemes, and seeing how the Congress has helped provide stability and dignity to people’s lives, some MLAs appear to have voted according to their conscience,” he said.

Kharge pointed out that Congress candidates secured victory in the first round itself, which he described as a rejection of the leadership of BJP leader R. Ashoka, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“The parties that have consistently criticised us must explain how 11 votes from their camp came in favour of Congress candidates. The outcome is a rejection of the BJP-JD(S) alliance and its leadership,” he said.

Rejecting allegations of political inducement, Kharge maintained that Congress had not attempted to influence legislators from rival parties.

“We did not lure any MLAs to our side, nor did we resort to any unconstitutional methods. It was a secret ballot. The media was present throughout the process. Did anyone see us approaching BJP or JD(S) legislators seeking their votes?” he asked.

Responding to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Kharge said every state would naturally act in its own interest.

“Tamil Nadu will do what it believes is in its best interest, and we will do what is necessary to protect Karnataka’s interests. The court’s position is clear. If Tamil Nadu is utilising its allocated share of water, there is no issue. We are only proposing to store surplus water to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and other regions,” he said.

“There is no question of injustice to any state because of the Mekedatu project. Let them construct their reservoirs if they wish. We are fully prepared to safeguard Karnataka’s interests,” he added.

Kharge also criticised BJP MPs from the state, expressing disappointment over their response to issues affecting Karnataka.

“When Metro fares were increased, their reactions were laughable. I have zero expectations from the BJP leadership on matters concerning Karnataka’s interests,” he said.

On the alleged corruption case involving a police officer in Kalaburagi, Kharge said the matter would be dealt with seriously, and appropriate action would be taken.

Expressing confidence about the Congress party’s future electoral prospects, he said the party would perform strongly in upcoming elections, including those to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, taluk and zilla panchayats.

“We are confident of winning future local body elections. The Congress party will continue to strengthen its position, and we are confident of returning to power at the national level as well,” he said.