Karnataka: Circle Police Inspector suspended for negligence amid probe into minor girl’s death

Dharwad: Karnataka Police on Saturday suspended a Circle Police Inspector (CPI) in connection with an alleged love jihad case, and the suicide of a minor Dalit girl reported from Dharwad recently.

Shivayogi Lohar is the suspended CPI. Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya issued the suspension order in this regard.

The action has been taken as he faced charges of dereliction of duty in connection with the investigation into the death of a minor girl in Dharwad district, a case that has triggered allegations of “Love Jihad” and attempts to suppress the matter.

Although a case had been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, allegations surfaced over the delay in arrests and the handling of the investigation.

The jurisdictional police faced allegations of failing to act appropriately in the case and allegedly attempted to broker a compromise instead of pursuing a thorough investigation.

The action comes amid mounting pressure from Hindu organisations and the victim’s family, who accused the police of sidelining the girl’s illiterate parents and trying to hush up the case.

Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest on Friday demanding disciplinary action against the officials concerned. The suspension order was issued the following day.

The case pertains to a minor Dalit girl from a village in Dharwad taluk who allegedly consumed insecticide on May 8 after being allegedly subjected to mental harassment by a Muslim youth. She was admitted to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) but died during treatment on May 9.

Following allegations of sexual exploitation and “love jihad,” police arrested two accused on Wednesday. The arrested men were identified as 25-year-old Nayeem Baig Jorammanavar of Hanumanakoppa village and 22-year-old Sohail Mulla of Uppinabetageri village.

According to police sources, investigators recovered photographs and explicit videos from the mobile phones of the accused, which allegedly indicate sexual exploitation of the minor girl.

Earlier this week, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik questioned the police’s inaction despite more than a month having passed since the girl’s death. He also visited Garag village and met the victim’s family members.

Hindutva organisations, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have announced protests over the incident, demanding strict action against the accused as well as officials allegedly responsible for lapses in the investigation.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.



