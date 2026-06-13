29 years after Uphaar fire, victims’ group says lessons remain unlearnt

New Delhi: Twenty-nine years after the devastating Uphaar cinema fire claimed 59 lives and left more than 100 people injured, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on Saturday said many of the lessons from the disaster remain unlearnt and renewed its demand for a stringent legal framework to deal with man-made disasters caused by negligence and corruption.

Marking the 29th anniversary of the June 13, 1997, tragedy, AVUT said that while some improvements have been made in fire safety regulations over the years, enforcement continues to be weak and often compromised by negligence and corruption.

In a statement, the victims’ body said it has spent nearly three decades pursuing justice, accountability and safer public spaces, but preventable disasters continue to occur across the country.

“Today marks 29 years since the Uphaar fire tragedy of 13 June 1997, which claimed the lives of 59 innocent people and left over 100 injured. As we remember our loved ones, we also reflect on the painful reality that many of the lessons of Uphaar remain unlearned,” the statement said.

Referring to recent fire incidents, including the blaze at the Flourish Stay Hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, in which 21 people lost their lives, AVUT said such tragedies demonstrate that longstanding concerns over fire safety have not been adequately addressed.

“These incidents reveal a disturbing pattern where safety violations are overlooked, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are often issued without proper scrutiny. When compliance can be purchased and accountability avoided, public safety becomes the casualty,” it said.

According to the victims’ association, the repeated occurrence of such incidents demonstrates that authorities have failed to accord fire safety and disaster prevention the priority they deserve.

“The continued occurrence of preventable tragedies shows that authorities and governments have failed to treat fire safety and disaster prevention with the seriousness they deserve. Every such incident is a reminder that official complacency and regulatory failures can cost innocent lives,” the statement added.

AVUT reiterated its demand for a comprehensive law dealing specifically with disasters resulting from negligence, corruption and wilful violations of safety norms.

It said such legislation should provide for speedy investigations, special courts, time-bound trials and stringent punishment for those responsible for loss of life due to acts of commission or omission.

“Such a law must provide for speedy investigation, special courts, time-bound trials, make such offences non-bailable and ensure exemplary punishment for those whose acts of commission or omission result in the loss of innocent lives,” the statement said.

It further argued that the existing legal framework has failed to act as an effective deterrent against those who disregard public safety.

“The existing legal framework has not proved adequate to deter those who place profits above human lives. Unless severe consequences follow acts of gross negligence and corruption, such disasters will continue to recur,” the statement said.

As it commemorated the anniversary, AVUT paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy and reaffirmed its commitment to continue advocating for accountability and public safety.

“Twenty-nine years later, our grief remains. Our determination is stronger still,” said AVUT President Neelam Krishnamoorthy.